Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – April 13th

Tesla, NIO, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, and QuantumScape are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing electric cars or supporting the EV ecosystem — including automakers, battery and component manufacturers, charging-network operators, and related software or service providers. Investors treat them as a thematic or sector play driven by EV adoption, government policy, raw-material and technology risks, and competitive dynamics, which can mean higher volatility but potential long-term growth tied to the shift from internal-combustion to electric transport. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFAI

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIE

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

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