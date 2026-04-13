Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.4410, with a volume of 933109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.86.

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Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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