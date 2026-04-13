Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3827 per share and revenue of $4.5486 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,886.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,406. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

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Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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