Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $21.8454 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.0%

WFC opened at $85.43 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.