CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1830 per share and revenue of $5.6518 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CarMax has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CarMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.93.

Key Headlines Impacting CarMax

Here are the key news stories impacting CarMax this week:

Positive Sentiment: CarMax agreed to add two directors — William “Bill” Cobb and Jim Kessler — following talks with activist Starboard, a move that reduces near‑term governance uncertainty and increases board expertise on auto and consumer issues; this is likely supporting the stock today. CarMax Announces William Cobb and Jim Kessler to Join the Board

CarMax agreed to add two directors — William “Bill” Cobb and Jim Kessler — following talks with activist Starboard, a move that reduces near‑term governance uncertainty and increases board expertise on auto and consumer issues; this is likely supporting the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is focused on CarMax’s Q4 earnings release set for April 14; previews show mixed expectations for revenue and margins, so guidance and used‑vehicle trends will be key catalysts. Unveiling CarMax Q4 Outlook

Market attention is focused on CarMax’s Q4 earnings release set for April 14; previews show mixed expectations for revenue and margins, so guidance and used‑vehicle trends will be key catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in financial press (Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch) highlights CarMax among stocks to watch and notes the stock’s recent rebound versus broader underperformance — media attention can amplify moves around the earnings date. Stocks to watch after market on Thursday: CRWV, CDNL, and KMX

Coverage in financial press (Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch) highlights CarMax among stocks to watch and notes the stock’s recent rebound versus broader underperformance — media attention can amplify moves around the earnings date. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed EPS estimates across multiple quarters (2027–2028), lowering several quarterly forecasts and keeping a “Hold” view — those downward revisions signal weaker near‑term profitability expectations and represent a headwind into the earnings print. Zacks: Q4 Outlook & Estimates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,429,000 after buying an additional 4,780,903 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1,717.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,845,000 after buying an additional 5,327,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,985,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,023,000 after buying an additional 300,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CarMax by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,522,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,074,000 after buying an additional 1,494,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,425,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 426,809 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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