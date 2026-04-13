Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Insider Purchases £19,600 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Alan Charlton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 per share, with a total value of £19,600.
Aeorema Communications Stock Performance
AEO stock opened at GBX 57.50 on Monday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41.27 and a 1-year high of GBX 76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.08.
About Aeorema Communications
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