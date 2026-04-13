Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Insider Purchases £19,600 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Alan Charlton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 per share, with a total value of £19,600.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at GBX 57.50 on Monday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41.27 and a 1-year high of GBX 76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.08.

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Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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