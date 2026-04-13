Insider Buying: SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Insider Purchases £1,804.67 in Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) insider Max Vermoken purchased 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £1,804.67.

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Max Vermoken purchased 17,855 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 per share, with a total value of £19,997.60.

SigmaRoc Price Performance

Shares of SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 128.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. SigmaRoc plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82.58 and a twelve month high of GBX 152.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SigmaRoc ( LON:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that SigmaRoc plc will post 9.1989319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon raised their price objective on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.

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About SigmaRoc

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SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

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