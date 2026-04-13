Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £47,710 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 13,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 367, for a total transaction of £47,710.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347, for a total transaction of £43,375.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £55,500.

On Wednesday, March 25th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 346, for a total transaction of £31,140.

On Tuesday, March 24th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 339, for a total transaction of £22,035.

On Monday, March 23rd, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352, for a total transaction of £31,680.

On Friday, March 20th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375, for a total transaction of £28,125.

On Thursday, March 19th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total transaction of £32,760.

On Wednesday, March 18th, David John Braben sold 8,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £31,365.

On Tuesday, March 17th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total transaction of £29,120.

On Monday, March 16th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365, for a total transaction of £36,500.

Frontier Developments Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 372 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 451.43. Frontier Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180 and a 1-year high of GBX 588.56. The stock has a market cap of £131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

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Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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