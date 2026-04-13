Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.8%

BMN stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

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Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

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BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The trust was established to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal securities and seeks to deliver federally tax-exempt income. As a target-term fund, BMN has a predetermined termination date of January 23, 2037, at which time the trust’s assets will be liquidated and net proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S.

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