Westmount Partners LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 11.6% of Westmount Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

More Apple News

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s blowout AI-driven quarter highlights strong demand for advanced nodes used by Apple’s silicon roadmap; continued strength at TSMC supports Apple’s access to cutting-edge chips for iPhones and AI features, a tailwind for device performance and services growth. Read More.

TSMC’s blowout AI-driven quarter highlights strong demand for advanced nodes used by Apple’s silicon roadmap; continued strength at TSMC supports Apple’s access to cutting-edge chips for iPhones and AI features, a tailwind for device performance and services growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Apple joined Project Glasswing, an industry cybersecurity alliance using Anthropic’s Mythos AI to find/fix severe OS vulnerabilities — this signals investment in platform security and enterprise trust, which can protect services revenue and device adoption. Read More.

Apple joined Project Glasswing, an industry cybersecurity alliance using Anthropic’s Mythos AI to find/fix severe OS vulnerabilities — this signals investment in platform security and enterprise trust, which can protect services revenue and device adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is testing multiple smart‑glasses designs (possible 2027 product, late‑2026 unveiling) reinforce the company’s long‑term hardware roadmap and new revenue vectors (wearables + AR/AI experiences). This keeps upside to future product-driven growth assumptions. Read More.

Reports that Apple is testing multiple smart‑glasses designs (possible 2027 product, late‑2026 unveiling) reinforce the company’s long‑term hardware roadmap and new revenue vectors (wearables + AR/AI experiences). This keeps upside to future product-driven growth assumptions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New, lower‑priced MacBook lineup and Apple TV expansion to Amazon Prime broaden distribution and addressable market, supporting near‑term sales and services exposure. Product affordability and distribution moves help revenue diversification. Read More.

New, lower‑priced MacBook lineup and Apple TV expansion to Amazon Prime broaden distribution and addressable market, supporting near‑term sales and services exposure. Product affordability and distribution moves help revenue diversification. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Apple entering the foldable smartphone market emphasizes long‑term upside in China and new‑product optionality, but analysts stress timing and margin uncertainty — useful context, not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Coverage on Apple entering the foldable smartphone market emphasizes long‑term upside in China and new‑product optionality, but analysts stress timing and margin uncertainty — useful context, not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (e.g., Jim Cramer discussing Qnity and Apple’s American Manufacturing Program) are peripheral — they can influence sentiment but don’t materially change Apple’s fundamentals. Read More.

Media mentions (e.g., Jim Cramer discussing Qnity and Apple’s American Manufacturing Program) are peripheral — they can influence sentiment but don’t materially change Apple’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A fake Ledger app on Apple’s App Store reportedly drained ~6 BTC from a user after they entered their seed phrase, raising App Store security and trust concerns that could attract regulatory scrutiny and damage reputation around self‑custody/crypto apps. Investors should watch App Store controls and any official responses. Read More.

A fake Ledger app on Apple’s App Store reportedly drained ~6 BTC from a user after they entered their seed phrase, raising App Store security and trust concerns that could attract regulatory scrutiny and damage reputation around self‑custody/crypto apps. Investors should watch App Store controls and any official responses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Social media and trade chatter about engineering snags delaying Apple’s foldable iPhone pushed a short‑term selloff previously; while fundamentals later re‑asserted, delays (if confirmed) would defer revenue and could pressure near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Apple Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple stock opened at $260.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.06 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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