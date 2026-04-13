ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.4420. Approximately 1,054,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,784,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,958. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms bought 7,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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