MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Short Interest Up 132.5% in March

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,583 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the March 15th total of 681 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:FDIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.54. 4,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.68. MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

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MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF Company Profile

The MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF (FDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US companies that are forecasted to raise their dividends. The fund constructs its portfolio using a quantitative dividend screening methodology with the goal of generating above-average income FDIV was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by MarketDesk.

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