Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Declines By 74.2%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,815 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 45,734 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FCA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after buying an additional 261,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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