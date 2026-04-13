Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,639 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 11,646 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000.

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Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. 41,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of companies across all capitalizations within the emerging markets. EMEQ was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

Further Reading

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