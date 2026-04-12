Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $5.60 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of UGP stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.72%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,214,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 117.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,084,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at $14,639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,382,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 807,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 131.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,890,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

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Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil’s largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

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