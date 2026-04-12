B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

BOSC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 324,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 177,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

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B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries.

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