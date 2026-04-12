Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

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Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI’s offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company’s product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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