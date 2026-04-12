iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 289,725 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 609,848 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $25.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.