Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1%

ZBH opened at $93.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

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Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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