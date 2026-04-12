Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364.22 and traded as low as GBX 363.89. Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 368.37, with a volume of 527,997 shares traded.

Pantheon International Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.41.

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Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The investment trust reported GBX 2.02 EPS for the quarter. Pantheon International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is an investment trust that provides investors with differentiated access to a global, diversified portfolio of private equity-backed companies through a flexible and active investment approach. Through its commitments to some of the world’s best private equity managers that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual investors, PIN makes the private, public.

Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIN is a company of scale and one of the longest established private equity funds on the London Stock Exchange.

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