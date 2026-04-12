iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and traded as high as $46.16. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 148,454 shares traded.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $430.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,634,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 137,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 770,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market. The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Paris Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in sectors, such as industrials, financials, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, materials, telecommunication services, utilities and information technology.

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