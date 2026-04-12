Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 675,406 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 340,858 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,511.0 days.

Nordex Stock Performance

Shares of NRDXF opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Nordex has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordex Company Profile

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Nordex SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of onshore wind turbines, specializing in the design, development and production of turbine technology for renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Rostock, the company offers a range of turbine platforms tailored to various wind conditions, from low to high wind sites. Its core activities encompass engineering, manufacturing and assembling turbine components, including rotor blades, nacelles and towers, as well as providing control systems to optimize power output.

In addition to its manufacturing business, Nordex provides comprehensive services for the lifecycle of wind farms.

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