Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 51,190 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,089,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $405,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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