Integrated Wealthcare LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Integrated Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Integrated Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DFIC opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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