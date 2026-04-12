Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7,360.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.63% of Monster Beverage worth $474,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,872,000 after buying an additional 2,789,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,675,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,885,000 after buying an additional 692,192 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,262,000 after buying an additional 1,013,356 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,175,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,444,000 after buying an additional 891,804 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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