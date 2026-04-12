10,227,227 Shares in Medline $MDLN Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,227,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,544,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.78% of Medline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medline in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medline in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Medline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

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Medline Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66. Medline has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medline ( NASDAQ:MDLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Medline in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Medline from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medline from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLN

About Medline

(Free Report)

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

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