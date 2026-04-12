Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Stock Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.27% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $532,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 125.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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