Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 14,132 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $517,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,625 shares in the company, valued at $209,198,455. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,353.85 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $476.00 and a one year high of $1,370.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,031.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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