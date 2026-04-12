Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $338.51 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,211 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.02% of US Foods worth $338,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 303.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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