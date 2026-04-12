Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 98,988 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,988 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.94% of AGCO worth $306,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 0.8%

AGCO opened at $121.23 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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