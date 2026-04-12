iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $194.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.02 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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