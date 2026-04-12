Kelsey Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Kelsey Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $324.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.33. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.29 and a twelve month high of $325.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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