Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $12,953,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Ducommun news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,683. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ducommun from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

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Ducommun Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DCO stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.00. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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