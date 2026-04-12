SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) Announces Earnings Results

SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

SKK Stock Performance

Shares of SKK stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. SKK has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SKK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SKK presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SKK Company Profile

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SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors.

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