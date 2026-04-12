Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.22 and traded as low as $147.11. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $147.31, with a volume of 6,210,854 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500). The Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the industries, such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare providers and services, healthcare equipment and supplies, biotechnology, life sciences tools and services, and healthcare technology.

Further Reading

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