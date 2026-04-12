Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in March

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 620 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the March 15th total of 50 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Orient Overseas International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $90.73 on Friday. Orient Overseas International has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87.

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About Orient Overseas International

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Orient Overseas International Ltd is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with core interests in maritime transport and related logistics services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the group specializes in international container shipping, offering scheduled services across major east–west and north–south trade routes. The company’s operations encompass vessel chartering, container manufacturing, terminal management and intermodal transport solutions.

Founded from roots dating back to the mid-20th century maritime expansion in Asia, Orient Overseas International has grown into a global operator serving ports in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Australasia.

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