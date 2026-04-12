Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,689 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $238.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average of $215.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $267 and kept an “Overweight” rating, signaling roughly double-digit upside versus current levels and supporting buy-side interest. Read More.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $267 and kept an “Overweight” rating, signaling roughly double-digit upside versus current levels and supporting buy-side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Other broker notes (Guggenheim, Citi, and various upgrades) have recently pushed bullish research and helped intraday rallies. Read More.

Other broker notes (Guggenheim, Citi, and various upgrades) have recently pushed bullish research and helped intraday rallies. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial/MedTech catalyst — J&J launched the VARIPULSE Pro pulsed field ablation system in Europe after CE mark approval, adding potential device revenue upside and real‑world evidence generation. Read More.

Commercial/MedTech catalyst — J&J launched the VARIPULSE Pro pulsed field ablation system in Europe after CE mark approval, adding potential device revenue upside and real‑world evidence generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend profile remains a tailwind for income investors — long streak of annual increases (>60 years) supports total‑return buyers. Read More.

Dividend profile remains a tailwind for income investors — long streak of annual increases (>60 years) supports total‑return buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Fair‑value/target updates are moving modestly (consensus fair value around ~$241.7) — analysts are lifting some targets while flagging execution as the next focus, keeping valuation views mixed. Read More.

Fair‑value/target updates are moving modestly (consensus fair value around ~$241.7) — analysts are lifting some targets while flagging execution as the next focus, keeping valuation views mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market is positioning for Q1 earnings — multiple previews and Wall Street estimate rundowns are circulating; that typically increases volatility into the print. Read More.

Market is positioning for Q1 earnings — multiple previews and Wall Street estimate rundowns are circulating; that typically increases volatility into the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators are cautioning that this is “time to sell the rally” into Q1, arguing upside expectations may be priced in and that near‑term catalysts could disappoint. Read More.

Some analysts and commentators are cautioning that this is “time to sell the rally” into Q1, arguing upside expectations may be priced in and that near‑term catalysts could disappoint. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing risks — litigation exposure, biosimilar competition and pricing pressure are repeatedly flagged as potential earnings/headwind items that could cap upside. Read More.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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