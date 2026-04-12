Westbourne Investments Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms raised targets/ratings this week (Jefferies to $184, RBC to $180, Wells Fargo to $185, JPMorgan raised to $170) — these upgrades signal continued analyst conviction in XOM’s upside and longer‑term cash generation potential. Jefferies target raise

Several sell‑side firms raised targets/ratings this week (Jefferies to $184, RBC to $180, Wells Fargo to $185, JPMorgan raised to $170) — these upgrades signal continued analyst conviction in XOM’s upside and longer‑term cash generation potential. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan issued a positive forecast and Erste Group lifted earnings estimates, supporting near‑to‑medium term earnings outlook. JPMorgan forecast

JPMorgan issued a positive forecast and Erste Group lifted earnings estimates, supporting near‑to‑medium term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Macro demand tailwind: articles highlight rising LNG demand and geopolitically driven export opportunities that could boost Exxon’s upstream and LNG-related cash flows. This is a structural positive if exports and pricing remain strong. LNG demand surge

Macro demand tailwind: articles highlight rising LNG demand and geopolitically driven export opportunities that could boost Exxon’s upstream and LNG-related cash flows. This is a structural positive if exports and pricing remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: XOM is set to report Q1 results soon with Wall Street expecting single‑digit EPS growth — a modest beat could calm sellers, but expectations aren’t lofty enough to drive a large rally on their own. Earnings preview

Earnings preview: XOM is set to report Q1 results soon with Wall Street expecting single‑digit EPS growth — a modest beat could calm sellers, but expectations aren’t lofty enough to drive a large rally on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note attractive long‑term free cash flow despite near‑term earnings headwinds (TD Cowen maintaining a Buy). That supports dividend stability and buyback optionality, making XOM a defensive energy pick for income investors. TD Cowen note

Analysts note attractive long‑term free cash flow despite near‑term earnings headwinds (TD Cowen maintaining a Buy). That supports dividend stability and buyback optionality, making XOM a defensive energy pick for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Options and volatility stories: elevated option activity and unusual vol indicate traders are positioning for big moves around catalysts (earnings, oil swings). This raises short‑term risk/reward for active traders. Options volatility

Options and volatility stories: elevated option activity and unusual vol indicate traders are positioning for big moves around catalysts (earnings, oil swings). This raises short‑term risk/reward for active traders. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research cut its price target to $153 and an analyst downgrade triggered intraday selling; this contributed to downward pressure on the stock. Wolfe Research cut

Wolfe Research cut its price target to $153 and an analyst downgrade triggered intraday selling; this contributed to downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices plunged (~16%) after reports of an Iran ceasefire / suspension of hostilities, which materially reduced the geopolitical risk premium — that sharp crude decline is the primary near‑term reason energy names, including XOM, fell. Oil price crash

Oil prices plunged (~16%) after reports of an Iran ceasefire / suspension of hostilities, which materially reduced the geopolitical risk premium — that sharp crude decline is the primary near‑term reason energy names, including XOM, fell. Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation and calmer geopolitics led intraday reversals — rallies tied to a high‑risk energy shock retraced as markets priced in lower risk, pressuring XOM despite favorable fundamentals. Intraday reversal

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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