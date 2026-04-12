V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 21,371 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,143,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 370,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,559,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,322,000 after purchasing an additional 691,221 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Arete Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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