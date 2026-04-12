Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.4286.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evommune to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evommune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Evommune in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evommune from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Evommune in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get Evommune alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evommune

Evommune Trading Down 11.0%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

NYSE:EVMN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. Evommune has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.61).

Evommune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evommune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evommune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.