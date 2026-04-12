Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Financial Review

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A CryoPort 42.35% -8.22% -4.84%

Risk and Volatility

Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of CryoPort shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shengfeng Development and CryoPort”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $572.48 million N/A $11.93 million N/A N/A CryoPort $176.18 million 2.74 $78.30 million $1.32 7.33

CryoPort has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shengfeng Development and CryoPort, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 CryoPort 1 1 8 0 2.70

CryoPort has a consensus target price of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 33.86%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

CryoPort beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

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Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CryoPort

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

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