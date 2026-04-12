EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 202,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 23,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1948.

EnWave Stock Up 7.8%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

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About EnWave

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EnWave Corporation is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and licensing of industrial-scale dehydration solutions for the food, pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors. At the heart of its offering is the patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV®) technology, which combines vacuum, microwave energy and conductive heat to rapidly remove moisture while preserving nutritional quality, color and flavor. EnWave’s platform is designed to provide food producers and ingredient manufacturers with scalable, energy-efficient alternatives to traditional freeze-drying, air drying and other dehydration methods.

EnWave generates revenue primarily through equipment sales, licensing fees and ongoing royalty streams from licensees that operate its REV® machines.

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