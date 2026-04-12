WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 142.2% in March

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 347,820 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the March 15th total of 143,634 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $1.85 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.31% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

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WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and delivery of cloud-based holographic augmented reality (AR) solutions. Its core offering is a proprietary holographic cloud platform that integrates advanced computer vision, artificial intelligence and 3D rendering algorithms to power immersive AR experiences. The company’s services span content creation, distribution and deployment, enabling enterprises and developers to integrate holographic effects into applications ranging from live streaming and virtual events to interactive advertising campaigns.

Through its platform, WiMi Hologram Cloud distributes a digital library of holographic assets—such as 3D models, animations and special effects—that can be accessed on demand.

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