Dara Capital US Inc. Invests $779,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 96.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.7% in the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $95.31 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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