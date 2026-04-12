Short Interest in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Decreases By 52.8%

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,602 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 52,130 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.93 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30.

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Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Hartford Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

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