Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Drops By 53.5%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,481 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 15th total of 18,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$8.60 on Friday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.11.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
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