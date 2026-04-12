Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Drops By 53.5%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,481 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 15th total of 18,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$8.60 on Friday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.11.

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Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

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Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments. It holds rights to conduct, manage, organize, and operate numerical lottery games, betting games, passive and instant lotteries, VLTs, and terrestrial and online horseracing mutual betting.

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