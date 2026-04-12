Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

ATCX has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

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About Atlas Technical Consultants

ATCX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $207.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $47.16.

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Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services.

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