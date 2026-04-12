Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. Wolfe Research raised Trex from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Trex in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

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Trex Stock Performance

TREX opened at $39.01 on Friday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $161.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

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Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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