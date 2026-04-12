5,961 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF $RFEM Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio. RFEM was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report).

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