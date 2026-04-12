Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF $FID

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 236,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

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First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.58. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth. FID was launched on Aug 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

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